Not much to show

18 July 2021 23:12 IST

Shushila Likmabam will be the 13th judoka from India to feature in the Olympics and in seven Olympic Games appearances (1992-2016), Indian judokas have managed to win only four bouts.

In 2004, Akram Shah defeated USA’s Williams Murray in the men’s 60 kg Repechage 1 round. Since then, — Tombi Devi, Divya Tewar in 2008, Garima Chaudhary in 2012, and Avtar Singh in 2016 — failed to record a win.

