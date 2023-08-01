Nominations filed for WFI elections

August 01, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Sanjay Singh and Darshan Lal were among the prominent candidates from outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s camp to file their nominations on Monday for the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. After two days without any nominations, 18 nominations from 17 candidates of the Brij Bhushan camp and 12 from his rival camp, including some Government employees, filed nominations.

Brij Bhushan’s loyalist Sanjay from Uttar Pradesh will contest for the post of president, while Darshan from Chandigarh has staked his claim for the secretary general’s post. Satya Pal Singh Deshwal has sought a second term as treasurer. None from the beleaguered Brij Bhushan’s family are standing for any post in the WFI. It is learnt that 2010 CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran from Odisha, a witness in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan, and Dushyant Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir have submitted their nominations for the president’s post.

RSPB secretary Prem Chand Lochab, representing Gujarat, has got into the race for the post of secretary. Sources said the Brij Bhushan camp, which claimed the support of 22 out of 25 units on Sunday, lost the support of one unit after J & K association moved to the other side.

