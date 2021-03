No volunteers from abroad for Tokyo Olympics

Limited numbers may be allowed if they have special skills

Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday.

The announcement came two days after Tokyo organisers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. Both measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Organisers said a limited number of volunteers might be allowed if they have special skills.

No other choice

“I’m really sorry, but we have decided there is no other choice but to drop the plan,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organising committee.

Organisers had planned to use about 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Tokyo Metropolitan government had lined up 30,000 more. Most, of course, are from Japan. It’s not clear how many will be needed with few overseas fans in attendance.

Japan's Kyodo news agency, quoting “sources close to the matter,” said around 500 overseas volunteers would be given exemptions to enter Japan.

The first big test for the Olympics begins on Thursday with the torch relay starting from northeastern Japan. The relay will last 121 days, involve 10,000 runners, and end at the opening ceremony in Tokyo’s new National Stadium.