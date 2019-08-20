No TAKE Solutions golf this year

The TAKE Solutions Masters golf tournament will not be held this year.

Last year, the $350,000 event — co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) — was held at the KGA course here.

H.R. Srinivasan, vice chairman & managing director, TAKE Solutions Limited, explained, “This being an Asian Tour event, we had to find a date suitable for both the Asian Tour and us. We were unable to synchronise dates from a corporate and event standpoint.”

Asian Tour associate director, communications, Calvin Koh, stated, “We are currently discussing possible new dates for the event, as we have accommodated the sponsor’s request for it to be moved to early 2020.”

The tournament was a hit with golf fans in the city, with over 25 past Asian Tour winners stacking the strong field last year. Twenty-year-old Viraj Madappa won the tournament by two strokes, becoming the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour.