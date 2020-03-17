No need for ‘drastic decisions, says IOC

Novel move: Replicas of the players at the Candidates chess tournament, which started at Yekaterinburg on Tuesday.

IOC committed to the Tokyo Games in four months

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not plan any “drastic” decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months’ time despite the global spread of the coronavirus.

Following discussions with international sports federations, the IOC said changes would need to be made to the qualifiers due to the impact of the virus, but it still plans to go ahead with the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage. Any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” it said in a statement.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can,”

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Group of Seven leaders had agreed to support a “complete” Olympics, but he dodged questions about whether any of the leaders had brought up the possibility of postponement.

Sports competitions have come to a halt in many parts of the world, wreaking havoc with Olympic qualifier events across 33 sports. The IOC on Monday scrapped any remaining boxing qualifiers due to the virus.

“The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

“All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times.”

The IOC will hold further talks with National Olympic Committees and athletes’ representatives in the coming days.

So far 57% of the 11,000 athletes have already secured their spots, while for the remaining 43% of places the IOC is working with federations to adapt the qualifying procedures for Tokyo. Qualification could also be based on ranking or historical results as well.

“The IOC has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus,” the IOC said.