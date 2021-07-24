Nivedita clinches gold

Sonipat

24 July 2021 03:28 IST

SSCB men, Haryana women retain team championships

Uttarakhand’s Nivedita Karki stunned reigning youth World champion Gitika of Haryana 3-2 in the 48kg final to clinch the gold at the youth National boxing championships on Friday.

Haryana and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) retained the men’s and women’s team championships.

Haryana women claimed 12 medals, including seven gold and five silver while the SSCB men finished on top in the men’s event with 10 medals — seven gold and three silver.

Haryana’s Tamanna outboxed Rajasthan’s Anjali Choudhary 5-0 in 50kg final. Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Khushi (63kg) and Deepika (+81) were the other gold medallists for Haryana in the women’s category.

Meanwhile, Haryana men finished second with four gold and five silver medals.

Bishwamitra Chongtham led the glorious run for SSCB in the men’s event as he blanked Himachal Pradesh’s Abhinav Katoch 5-0 in the 51kg final. Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vicktor Singh Shaikom (54kg), Vijay Singh (57kg), Ravichandra Singh (60kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the others who claimed gold.