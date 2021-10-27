Nitu proves too good for Manju Rani

Arundhati shows her mettle against Pooja; Nikhat named best pugilist

Two-time World youth champion Nitu recorded a shock win over World championships silver medallist Manju Rani to claim her maiden gold medal in the National women’s boxing championships here on Wednesday.

Nitu, who had bagged World Youth titles in 2017 and 2018, outsmarted Manju 5-0 in a well-controlled 48kg final bout to prove herself at the elite stage.

Accurate jabs

It was a fine performance from southpaw Nitu who relied on her fluid footwork, accurate jabs and follow-up shots to steal points. Railways’ Manju could not land enough punches to stop her Haryana rival.

“I had my plan ready and I was confident of winning the final,” said Nitu, who won all her bouts with an identical 5-0 margin.

“I used the lockdown well to hone my skills and improve my game with my coach Jagdish Singh at the Bhiwani Boxing Club. It has given results. I have got small targets and the next one is the World championships,” said Nitu.

Reigning World youth champion Arundhati Choudhary showed her mettle as she defeated Railways boxer Pooja 5-0 to take the 70kg crown.

The gritty and alert boxer from Kota displayed her good ring sense and a fine right jab as she dominated the contest against an experienced rival.

Nikhat Zareen, who bagged her first National title, was named the Best Boxer.

The results (finals):

48kg: Nitu (Har) bt Manju Rani (RSPB) 5-0; 50kg: Anamika (RSPB) bt Komal (Pun) 5-0, 52kg: Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Minakshi (Har) 4-1; 54kg: Shiksha (RSPB) bt Renu (Har) 3-2; 57kg: Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Manisha Moun (AIP) 5-0; 60kg: Meena Rani (RSPB) bt Jaismine Lamboria (Har) 3-2; 63kg: Parveen (Har) bt Monika (RSPB) 5-0; 66kg: Anjali Tushir (Del) bt Jyoti (RSPB) 4-1; 70kg: Arundhati Choudhary (Raj) bt Pooja (RSPB) 5-0; 75kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Bhagyabati Kachari (RSPB) 5-0; 81kg: Pooja Rani (Har) bt Nupur (RSPB) 5-0; 81+: Nandini (RSPB) bt Neha (Har) 5-0.

Team championship: Winner: Railways, Runner-up: Haryana.