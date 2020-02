Nithyashree goes down fighting

Nithyashree Mani of Tamil Nadu stretched her higher-ranked opponents but went down fighting in the women’s qualification rounds of the UTT West Zone National Ranking table tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

On the opening day at the Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School’s indoor sports complex, Nithyashree first stretched Vidya Narasimhan of CRSB before losing 3-1 in Group 12.

Later in the afternoon, the TN paddler stretched Reserve Bank of India’s Nikhat Banu to the decider in one of the matches of the day. The twin defeats meant Nithyashree could not qualify for the main draw, which starts on Wednesday.

Important results: Women’s: Group 2: Divya Deshpande (PSPB) bt Anjali Rohilla (Hrn) 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5; Group 6: Aditi Sinha (Mah) bt A.V. Niveditha (RBI) 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10; Shruti Amrute bt Niveditha 5-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-7; Group 9: Soumi Mondal (PSPB) bt Isha Swar (Mah) 11-2, 11-8, 11-4; Surbhi Patwari (WB) bt Mondal 11-8, 11-8, 11-13, 8-11, 11-8; Group 12: Vidya Narasimhan (CRSB) bt Nithyashree Mani (TN) 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7; Nikhat Banu (RBI) bt Nithyashree 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8; Group 16: Garima Goyal (Del) bt Varuni Jaiswal (Tel) 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 15-13; Mallika Bhandarkar (Mah) bt Varuni 13-11, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9; Group 22: Poymantee Baisya (WB) bt Aditi Chodankar (Goa) 11-9, 11-2, 11-6; Namna Jayswal (Guj) bt Shreya Ghosh (RSPB) 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10; Baisya bt Namna 11-8, 11-13, 11-2, 11-3; Ghosh bt Chodankar 11-6, 11-7, 11-6; Group 27: Seraha Jacob (TN) bt Zena Chipia (ESIC) 11-3, 11-2, 11-3; Tamanna Saini (Del) bt Disha Hulawle (Mah) 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 13-11; Hulawle bt Seraha 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7; Saini bt Chipia 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Group 28: Naina (Tel) bt Vanshika Bhargava (Del) 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11; Deepika Neelakandan (TN) bt Radhapriya Goel (UP) 7-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-6; Naina bt Goel 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6; Bhargava bt Deepika 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5; Group 32: Shanmathi Sathyamoorthy (TN) bt Anushree Hazra (RSPB) 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9; Manasi Chiplunkar (Mah) bt Maria Rony (CB) 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7; Shanmathi bt Chiplunkar 11-7, 12-10, 11-7; Maria bt Hazra 11-3, 11-2, 11-6.

The seedings: Men: Manav Thakkar (PSPB), Sanil Shetty (PSPB), Sudhanshu Grover (PSPB), Sushmit Sriram (TN), Siddhesh Pande (Mah), Arjun Ghosh (WB), Anirban Ghosh (RSPB), Manush Shah (Guj).

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee (Hrn), Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI), Madhurika Patkar (PSPB), Archana Kamath (PSPB), Sreeja Akula (RBI), Krittwika Sinha Roy (WB), Sagarika Mukherjee (RSPB), S. Selenadeepthi (TN).