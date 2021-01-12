Nischal pips Tejaswini and Anjum for top spot

Nischal of Haryana kept her cool in the climax to beat the two Olympic quota winners, Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil, for the top spot in women’s rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old Nischal shot 459.1 in the 45-shot final, after having topped qualification with 1170, two points better than Sunidhi Chauhan. Tejaswini had won the first trial.
Gaayathri Nithyanandam, Ayushi Podder, Shreya Saksena and Sonika were the others to make the final while Kajal Saini narrowly missed out on the last spot in the final.
Meanwhile, in the trap range, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 73 out of 75, to lead Olympian Kynan Chenai by one point, after three rounds on the first day.
In the women’s event, Rajeshwari Kumari along with the recently elected MLA from Bihar, Shreyasi Singh, led with 67.
The results: Women’s 50m rifle 3-position:
1. Nischal 459.1 (1170); 2. Tejaswini Sawant 458.1 (1161); 3. Anjum Moudgil 447.8 (1165).
