Ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League from Friday

N. Sudarshan Bengaluru:
October 06, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12 captains with the glittering Pro Kabaddi League trophy ahead of the ninth edition which is set to commence from October 7, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will get underway at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Friday with the match between defending champion Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The League missed its date in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021-22, sheathed within a bio-bubble. 

The latest edition will be a throwback to those greener times when fans lapped up the action in stadia. This year, the 12-team caravan is set to traverse three cities — Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

“Spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season,” said Anupam Goswami, the League commissioner. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans.” 

Big change

On the mat, the biggest change will be that of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat swapping the colours of Bengaluru Bulls for Tamil Thalaivas. The League’s best raider for the past three years became the costliest-ever buy at the auction in August as Thalaivas splurged ₹2.26 crore to secure his services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Then there is Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, adjudged the Most Valuable Player for the last two years, who has now been elevated as captain. 

“There is no pressure,” Naveen said on Thursday. 

“I am the captain but with leadership you also become more responsible. I am looking forward to the season.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
kabaddi
sport
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app