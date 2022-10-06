Ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League from Friday

The 12 captains with the glittering Pro Kabaddi League trophy ahead of the ninth edition which is set to commence from October 7, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will get underway at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Friday with the match between defending champion Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

The League missed its date in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021-22, sheathed within a bio-bubble.

The latest edition will be a throwback to those greener times when fans lapped up the action in stadia. This year, the 12-team caravan is set to traverse three cities — Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

“Spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season,” said Anupam Goswami, the League commissioner.

“There is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans.”

Big change

On the mat, the biggest change will be that of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat swapping the colours of Bengaluru Bulls for Tamil Thalaivas. The League’s best raider for the past three years became the costliest-ever buy at the auction in August as Thalaivas splurged ₹2.26 crore to secure his services.

Then there is Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, adjudged the Most Valuable Player for the last two years, who has now been elevated as captain.

“There is no pressure,” Naveen said on Thursday.

“I am the captain but with leadership you also become more responsible. I am looking forward to the season.”