Nikhat Zareen among four Indian women boxers to cruise into Elorda Cup finals

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to progress to the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup, here on Thursday.

Besides Nikhat, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their way into the finals comfortably.

Minakshi and Manisha put up similar dominating displays in their semifinal fixtures to grab identical 5-0 unanimous victories, against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem respectively.

Anamika, on the other hand, was adjudged victorious after her opponent Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Turapbay was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.

However, Sonu (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after suffering contrasting defeats in their last-4 clashes.

Sonu fought valiantly against Uzbekistan’s Zieda Yarasheva but ended up on a losing side with a 2-3 scoreline, while Manju Bamboriya faced a tough 0-5 loss against China’s Liu Yang.

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) will play their semi-finals later on Thursday.

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semifinal bouts on Friday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

