Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final of World Boxing Championships

March 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category semifinals match against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2023.

India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category semifinals match against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships with stellar semifinal wins here on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

India’s Nitu reacts after winning her 45-48kg category semifinals match against Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

India’s Nitu reacts after winning her 45-48kg category semifinals match against Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

