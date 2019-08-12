Next frontier for differently-abled fencing bronze medalist: MPSC exam

Anuradha Pandhari Solanki (31) won a bronze for Maharashtra at the national fencing competition held in Chennai last Sunday.

The victory was well-earned for her, capping one among a string of wins across various sports. Ms. Solanki has no mobility in her left hand as a result of polio. In March, she was a member of the cricket team that bagged top honours in the Inter-State Cricket Tournament Trophy for Women with Disabilities.

A month later, Ms. Solanki won the bronze medal (helping her team lift the Mayor’s trophy) in the wheelchair fencing tournament in Mumbai. She also participated in the 8th Senior Men & Women Sitting Para-Volleyball National Championship 2019 and competed with players from 15 other States for top honours at the Nehru stadium in Chennai between July 27 and 28.

Ms. Solanki credits her success in fencing to coach Santosh Shezwal and her parents. “While I have received training in sporting disciplines such as fencing and cricket, volleyball was an altogether different ball game for me,” said Ms. Solanki. “I was fortunate to have found Nicholas Gomes, who coached me for the para-volleyball tournament, and the Mumbai School Sports Association, which allowed me to use their tennis court to practise volleyball for free.”

For Mr. Gomes, a football coach, training Ms. Solanki was a challenge, although rewarding. He said, “My own mentor and senior coach (who provides training in volleyball), Satyavan Jadhav, took time out and explained everything to Anuradha and me. I merely helped her to practise diligently. She picked up the game fast.”

When she’s not practising a sport, Ms. Solanki, a postgraduate in political science from Buldhana, rolls out 150 to 200 chapatis a day at the Mantralaya canteen to earn a living. She brings home ₹17,000 a month, which is barely enough to keep her afloat. She is also studying for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) entrance examination. “I am obliged to the canteen administration as they have granted me two-and-a-half hours per day as study time,” Ms. Solanki said.

She scored 88% in the written exam to fill 13 vacancies at the State secretariat canteen, and joined the service on January 5. The minimum requirement for the job was a Class IV pass, and Ms. Solanki was clearly overqualified.

An official attached to the Chau Ras Bhojan, where Ms. Solanki works, said graduates like her who make chapatis are given time to study for MPSC exam apart from being given a reduced quantum of dough to knead each day. The canteen churns out the most food among the Secretariat’s canteens as it services 150 consumers at one go. An official said, “We do not ask these employees to wash vessels or serve food, unlike the other 11 staffers who work in the four canteens.”

For Ms. Solanki, this is the encouragement she needs to chase new horizons.