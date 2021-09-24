New WFI rules for coaches

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has introduced some new regulations for coaches at National-level championships.

As per the WFI circular issued on Thursday, coaches will need to fill in name, date of birth, father’s name and Aadhar number in the entry form.

The WFI will issue license books, at ₹500 per copy, to all coaches selected by State associations for National championships.

Identification

Also the WFI will issue T-shirts to coaches so that authorised coaches may be easily identified.

A meeting with coaches at all National championships will be convened before the referees’ clinic. Other than selected coaches, no other coach will be allowed to enter the arena.

The new regulations will be applicable from the National championship, to be held at Nandini Nagar, U.P. from Nov. 19 to 21.