New Sports Minister Mandaviya meets IOA chief Usha; takes stock of Olympic preparations

Published - June 13, 2024 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Mansukh Mandaviya was briefed about the preparations for Paris Olympic Games by P.T. Usha and meeting was attended by MoS Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Sports Authority of India DG Sandip Pradhan.

PTI

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya holds a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics, in New Delhi on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 13 took stock of India's Olympic preparations during a meeting with IOA President P T Usha in New Delhi.

Mr. Mandaviya took charge of the ministry on June 11 after the new NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was sworn to office on June 9. Mr. Mandaviya replaced Anurag Thakur in the position.

During the over one hour long meeting, which was also attended by new Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, and Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan among others, Mr. Mandaviya was briefed about country's preparations for Paris Games.

"I today visited the IOA officials for the first time where they briefed me about India's preparation for Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support," Mandaviya said in a brief address to the media.

Usha said the interaction with the minister went well but did not divulge the details.

"The Sports Minister today visited IOA along with the Minister of State for Sports and I am so happy that they wanted to know about IOA and about Paris preparations.

"We have done everything good this time and I have briefed him. We will be in contact every week and I hope that this is good for our Olympic athletes," she said.

Usha hoped, that like the Tokyo Games, India's contingent would be in excess of 100 even this time.

"We have done everything for sportspersons. Whatever the players have wanted, we have done this time. So we are expecting more medals than Tokyo. I don't want to put any number and give tension to the players.

"Already, 97 athletes have qualified and we are expecting around 115 to 120 athletes in all to represent India in Paris Olympics," the legendary athlete added.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year.

