New-found aggression does the trick for Nitu

It is one thing to idolise six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom and it’s another to follow in her footsteps to become a title holder. Newly crowned 48kg World champion Nitu Ghanghas, who was once complimented by Mary during the former’s days as a youth boxer, has not only replicated one of her idol’s achievements, but has also proved the legend’s assessment right.

Fighting in the lightest weight class, which typically presents a fine combination of deft footwork, technical excellence and tactical execution, the composed Nitu manifested her new-found aggression in the recently concluded World women’s boxing championships in Delhi.

The southpaw showcased her attacking instincts as she rained power-packed punches on her opponents and secured a rare hat-trick, winning the first three bouts after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) each time, to reach the semifinals and assure herself of a medal.

The change in her approach was carefully cultivated.

“Until last year, Nitu used to wait and counterattack. This year, she has become more aggressive. Now she does not wait after landing one punch on the opponent. Rather, she unleashes rapid-fire shots. That’s why she got RSC victories against some good boxers. Such a dominating win generates fear in the mind of your next opponent,” says chief National coach Bhaskar Bhatt.

Nerves of steel

The semifinal (against two-time Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan) and the final (against double Asian bronze medallist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia) were tough, but Nitu displayed nerves of steel and a sound gameplan to take her maiden World title in front of a rapturous house, including many from her village Dhanana in the country’s boxing factory — Bhiwani.

It was only apt that a fellow Bhiwanian, World and Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, dropped in to congratulate the new World champion from his famed district.

“I have been boxing since 2012 and my family has been supporting me. This medal means a lot to me,” said Nitu, whose father Jai Bhagwan took unpaid leave from his job at the Chandigarh Vidhan Sabha for three years to support his daughter’s training.

Nitu’s road to glory, from being a two-time World youth champion to being a World champion at the elite level in less than six years, had its share of obstacles.

First, she went off the radar when a right shoulder issue in 2019 and the pandemic the following year disrupted her training. But she went back to coach Jagdish Singh of the well-known Bhiwani Boxing Club (BBC) to train alone before re-entering the competitive scene and winning the National title in 2021.

Gold medals at the prestigious Strandja Memorial event and the Commonwealth Games in 2022 established Nitu as a leading boxer in 48kg. She looked after herself before returning to action for the World championships this year.

Nitu showed some improvement as she could adapt her game according to her rival in the ring (evident from the mix of attacks and counterattacks she employed against Alua in the semifinals) on her way to becoming India’s sixth World champion.

Bhatt, who was the chief coach of the National age group side when Nitu claimed two World youth titles in 2017 and 2018, highlights a rare quality of his ward.

A quick study

“Nitu is a quick learner and works on command. Every boxer follows instructions during training, but Nitu does this even in the ring. Her eyes are always on the opponent and her ears open to the coaches who are seconding.

“In my coaching career of more than three decades, I have come across many boxers. But Nitu is the only one who follows 100 per cent of the instructions during a bout,” says Bhatt.

Jagdish adds, “Nitu has come a long way — physically, technically and tactically. Her game sense, which is very important for a boxer’s growth, has improved with experience. She has been quiet, cool, dedicated and disciplined.

“Her only low point came when she had the shoulder issue in 2019. But her family was very supportive. The physio she was working with and I also motivated her.”

After contributing to the country’s four-gold haul in the World championships — its best performance in 17 years — Nitu, like any other athlete, has the ambition of competing and achieving success in the Olympics.

However, the major roadblock for her is none other than two-time World champion Nikhat Zareen.

India’s high performance director Bernard Dunne has said that the World champions in Olympic weights, Nikhat (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), will directly compete in the Asian Games — a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bhatt and Jagdish have tried to make Nitu realise the reality.

The path ahead

“We have been speaking to her about this possibility [the uncertainty around getting a ticket to the Olympic qualifier] for the last one-and-a-half to two years,” says Jagdish.

Bhatt adds, “Nikhat has given her all to reach where she is now. If Nikhat does not qualify in the Asian Games, then Nitu may get a chance. We ask Nitu to look forward. If she does not get a chance in 2024, then, I am sure, she will not let others take her spot in 2028.”

Nitu understands that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is the final authority on selection matters. “In case we have a selection trial, I will be prepared for that,” says Nitu.

Whether the 22-year-old gets to compete in Paris next year or not, she definitely has it in her to become an icon of Indian women’s boxing.

“If Nitu stays away from injuries and distractions, no one can stop her,” predicts Bhatt, with a sense of optimism.

For Nitu, her next goal is achieving excellence — fine-tuning her craft so she can continue emulating Magnificent Mary.