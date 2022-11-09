New Delhi to host women’s World boxing championship next year

IBA president Umar Kremlev flanked by BFI president Ajay Singh and World champion Nikhat Zareen in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gold medallists at the Women’s World Boxing Championship to be staged in the Capital next year will be awarded $100,000.

The president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev and the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Ajay Singh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to seal the deal.

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen, who was present on the occasion, said she was “super excited” about the chance to defend her title at home.

“Hosting an event of this stature is prestigious and would inspires millions of young girls. The countdown has already begun and I am looking forward to defending my title here in Delhi”, said Nikhat.

Addressing the media, the IBA president said that he was happy with the maiden visit to India.

“India is very passionate about boxing. Conducting the World Championship here will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the innumerable victories as well as inspire many more women to take up the sport. BFI has worked efficiently to develop boxing in the region. I am sure they will stage an event to remember”, said Kremlev.

The World Championship will have a total prize purse of $2.4 million.

“We are delighted with the chance to host the World Championship. A tournament of this stature helps empower women in India, giving them the belief to take up sports”, said Ajay Singh, even as applauded Kremlev for “taking boxing to the next level”.

India had hosted the Worlds in 2006 and 2018, apart from the Women’s Youth World Championship in 2017.

Indian women have clinched 39 medals in the World Championship, including 10 gold, with Mary Kom claiming six gold, a silver and a bronze in her glittering career.