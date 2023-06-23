New dates announced for Asian Games volleyball trials

June 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI:

The ad-hoc committee to run the Volleyball Federation of India has announced new dates for trials to select the Asian Games team and also to pick the India squad for the under-19 men’s World Championships.

The Asian Games men’s trials will be held from June 27 to 29 and the under-19 men’s World Championships trials will be on June 30 and July 1. The women’s Asian Games trials will be from June 29 to July 1. The venue for all the trials will be the Sports Authority of India centre (NSSC) in Bengaluru and players are to report at 8 a.m.

The trials announced earlier, from June 18 for men and from June 20 for women, were cancelled at the last moment.

“These are the final dates, if we don’t hold the trials now, we will miss the deadline for sending entries for the Asian Games,” former international S. Gopinath, a member of the Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc committee to run the VFI, told The Hindu from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

A few changes have also been made in the selection committee announced earlier. S. Dakshina Moorthy is the chairman of the men’s committee while T. Balachandran will head the women’s committee.

The selection committees: Men: S. Dakshina Moorthy (chairman), M.H. Kumara, Chander Singh, Mahamaya, Sanjay Kumar Phogat, Lovemeet Kataria.

Women: T. Balachandran, Manoj, Sunny Joseph, Hema Kelkar, Salomi Ramu, Subba Rao

