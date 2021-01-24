NBA | Brooklyn Nets ward off the Mia Heat

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of its defensive woes on Saturday to hold on and beat the short-handed Miami Heat 128-124.
Besting Miller
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second-most three-pointers in NBA history, reaching the milestone in Saturday’s 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.
his fourth 3-pointer pushing him past Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for the second-most made triples in NBA history. Curry has made 2,562, trailing Ray Allen by 411 threes.
The results: Dallas 108 lost to Houston 133; Brooklyn 128 bt Miami 124; Utah 127 bt Golden State 108; Phoenix 112, lost to Denver 120 (2OT); Chicago 90 lost to LA Lakers 101.
Minnesota 120 bt New Orleans 110; Detroit 110 lost to Philadelphia 114.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath