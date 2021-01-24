Other Sports

NBA | Brooklyn Nets ward off the Mia Heat

Mixed feelings: Though Warriors came off second-best, Steph Curry moved up to No. 2 on the all-time 3-pointers list.   | Photo Credit: AP

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of its defensive woes on Saturday to hold on and beat the short-handed Miami Heat 128-124.

Besting Miller

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second-most three-pointers in NBA history, reaching the milestone in Saturday’s 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

his fourth 3-pointer pushing him past Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for the second-most made triples in NBA history. Curry has made 2,562, trailing Ray Allen by 411 threes.

The results: Dallas 108 lost to Houston 133; Brooklyn 128 bt Miami 124; Utah 127 bt Golden State 108; Phoenix 112, lost to Denver 120 (2OT); Chicago 90 lost to LA Lakers 101.

Minnesota 120 bt New Orleans 110; Detroit 110 lost to Philadelphia 114.

