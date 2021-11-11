Nethra clinches gold at Gran Canaria sailing

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 22:46 IST

India’s Nethra Kumanan won gold in the laser radial section of the Gran Canaria sailing championships, one of the European regional open events, held in Gran Canaria (Spain) recently.

The 24-year-old finished first in three of the six races, garnering a total of 10 nett points. Beneyto Lancho of Spain came second while Martina Reino Cacho (Spain) emerged third.

