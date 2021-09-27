Nethra bags bronze

Hungary

27 September 2021 03:14 IST

India’s Nethra Kumanan (27 points) bagged the bronze medal in the laser radial category of the Europa Cup Hungary in Lake Balaton on Sunday.

In the six races, Nethra finished eighth in first race, sixth in races second and fifth in third and fourth and 19th in Race five and third in the sixth and final race.

Australia’s Zoe Thomson (5 points) finished first and Rosine Baudet of Switzerland (20) came second.

