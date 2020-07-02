Nepomniachtchi bounces back

A day after levelling the semifinal against Anish Giri, Ian Nepomniachtchi clinched the opening game of the deciding set in the Chessable Masters on Thursday.

When Magnus Carlsen dominated Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 in the second set for a 2-0 victory in the best-of-three-set match on Wednesday, Nepomniachtchi bounced back to win 2.5-1.5 and tie the score at 1-1.

Semifinals: Rapid: Set Three: Game One: Ian Nepomniachtchi bt Anish Giri; Second set: Game One): Ding Liren lost to Magnus Carlsen, Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi; Game Two: Carlsen drew with Ding, Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; Game Three: Ding lost to Carlsen; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi; Game Four: Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri.