Neeraj Chopra’s departure delayed

Olympic-bound star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s training-cum-competition stint in Europe, which will mark his return to international competition after more than a year, has been delayed “by a few days” as he awaits an authorisation letter from France.

The 23-year-old was originally set to leave on Monday to prepare for the Tokyo Games. “...Neeraj Chopra’s travel plan to France has been delayed by few days as India is currently placed as a high-risk country with COVID-19 infection and thus a person travelling to France requires an internal authorisation letter issued by French Interior Ministry to travel,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement. Accordingly, his travel plans have been rescheduled and SAI is in regular touch with officials of MEA, who are further pursuing the matter with the Indian Embassy in Paris,” it added.

An AFI source said that he could be leaving on Thursday.


