HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neeraj Chopra number one in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

May 24, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Neeraj Chopra of India. Olympic champion Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men’s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

A file photo of Neeraj Chopra of India. Olympic champion Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men’s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433).

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.

The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.

In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy.

He won the title at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

He will next compete at the FBK Games on June 4 in the Netherlands, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.