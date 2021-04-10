NBA | Young carries Hawks past Bulls

Los Angeles

10 April 2021 21:51 IST

Celtics sweat to beat minnows Timberwolves

Trae Young bounced back from a subpar outing to score 42 points as Atlanta Hawks overcame Zach LaVine's 50-point performance with a 120-108 win over Chicago Bulls in Atlanta on Friday.

The results: Bucks 119 lost to Hornets 127; Hawks 120 bt Bulls 108; Celtics 145 bt Timberwolves 136 (OT); Knicks 133 bt Grizzlies 129 (OT); Warriors 107 lost to Wizards 110; Clippers 126 bt Rockets 109; Nuggets 121 bt Spurs 119; Pelicans 101 bt 76ers 94; Magic 106 lost to Pacers 111.

