NBA | Warriors back to winning ways

SAN FRANCISCO

15 March 2021 22:35 IST

Wiggins and Curry help the former champion beat Jazz

Andrew Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Curry, who had shot just 8 of 29 on 3-pointers during the Warriors’ four-game skid, made six of nine against the Jazz, who had entered the game with the NBA’s third-best defence against 3-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, his third in three consecutive games, to help short-handed Oklahoma City to a 128-122 win over visiting Memphis. The Thunder scored 38 fourth-quarter points to wipe out a deficit and win for the third time in four games.

Big win for Pelicans

Zion Williamson scored 27 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 as hot-shooting New Orleans Pelicans routed visiting Los Angeles Clippers, who started a three-game road trip by losing for the fourth time in five games.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points to lift Minnesota past visiting Portland in Minneapolis.

Ricky Rubio celebrated his 600th career game by recording 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who snapped a seven-game home losing skid.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston rolled to a 134-107 victory over host Houston.

Orlando loses again

Jimmy Butler had 29 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals, leading Miami to a win over host Orlando, which has now lost eight straight games.

The results: Oklahoma City 128 bt Memphis 122, Golden State 131 bt Utah 119, Philadelphia 134 bt San Antonio 99, Miami 102 bt Orlando 97.

Atlanta 100 bt Cleveland 82, Boston 134 bt Houston 107, Minnesota 114 bt Portland 112, New Orleans 135 bt LA Clippers 115, Chicago 118 bt Toronto 95.