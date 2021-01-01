NBA | Wall makes Rockets debut in win over Kings

Los Angeles

Raptors ends worst start to season in 15 years with defeat of New York Knicks

James Harden scored a game high 33 points and John Wall finished with a double-double in his first game since 2018 as Houston Rockets beat Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday.

Wall tallied 22 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who were also playing their first game with DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon. Wall was acquired from Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

Harden sank two free-throws late in the game as the Rockets held on for the win. Kings had a chance to tie it but missed two threes in the final seconds in front of a crowd of 3,200 in Texas.

Harden also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first game of a two-game set with the Kings.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid delivered 21 points and nine rebounds as Philadelphia 76ers sank 15 three-pointers to hand Orlando Magic its first loss of the new season with a 116-92 win.

Embiid scored all his points in just three quarters for the Sixers who sank eight of their first 12 attempts from three-point range in front of 3,000 fans at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Elsewhere, Toronto Raptors posted its first win of the season, putting a halt to a worst start in 15 years.

The results: Indiana Pacers 119 bt Cleveland Cavaliers 99; Washington Wizards 130 lost to Chicago Bulls 133; Orlando Magic lost to Philadelphia 76ers 116-92; Houston Rockets bt Sacramento Kings 122-119; Toronto Raptors bt New York Knicks 100-83.