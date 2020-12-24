NBA | Tatum tips Celtics over Bucks in heart-stopper

Los Angeles

24 December 2020 22:52 IST

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo misses last-second free throw

Jayson Tatum banked in a game-winning three-pointer over Giannis Antetokounmpo with 1.5 seconds left to give Boston Celtics a 122-121 NBA season-opening victory over Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player, had a chance to tie it from the free-throw line with four-tenths of a second left, but the Greek superstar missed his second free throw after being fouled at the rim and the Celtics came away with the win on their home floor.

Tatum, who said he "played terrible" after making only 12 of 28 shots from the floor, still finished with 30 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Houston's home opener against Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed as COVID-19 concerns — including James Harden's violation of anti-virus protocols that cost him a $50,000 fine — left the Rockets with less than the required eight players available to stage the game.

Harden was ineligible after the league found he attended a party on Monday in violation of protocols prohibiting players from attending indoor gatherings of more than 15 people. The Rockets also had three players return positive or inconclusive coronavirus tests, and four other players were isolated.

One day after LA Lakers launched its title defence with a loss to LA Clippers, Miami Heat fell 113-107 to Orlando Magic. Evan Fournier scored 25 points for Magic.

Westbrook on song

Russell Westbrook looked just the same in new surroundings, notching up the first triple-double of the season with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists for his new team Washington Wizards, which nevertheless fell 113-107 to Philadelphia 76ers. It was Westbrook’s 147th triple-double of his career as he chases Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181.

The results: Phoenix Suns 106 bt Dallas Mavericks 102; Boston Celtics 122 bt Milwaukee Bucks 121; Toronto Raptors 99 lost to New Orleans Hawks 124; Memphis Grizzlies 119 lost to San Antonio Spurs 131; Minnesota Timberwolves 111 bt Detroit Pistons 101; Cleveland Cavaliers 121 bt Charlotte Hornets 114; Indiana Pacers 121 bt New York Knicks 107; Orlando Magic 113 bt Miami Heat 107; Philadelphia 76ers 113 bt Washington Wizards 107.