NBA | Tatum drives Celtics’ come-from-behind win

BOSTON

01 May 2021 22:47 IST

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points, including four free throws in the final 12 seconds of overtime, as Boston Celtics came back from a 32-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday in a wild game.

Terence Davis scored 10 fourth-quarter points as visiting Sacramento rallied for a 110-106 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling the return of LeBron James from injury. It was the Kings first win over Lakers at Staples Center since 2018.

Two days after earning their first playoff appearance in 11 years, Phoenix claimed a share of the best record in the NBA thanks to a win over visiting Utah.

Dwight Howard scored 19 points as Philadelphia dominated visiting Atlanta for the second straight game, while Damian Lillard recorded 32 points to lead Portland to a convincing victory over Brooklyn.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 31st triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, as Washington got past host Cleveland for its 10th win in 11 games.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points as Milwaukee won at Chicago without the services of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The results: Chicago 98 lost to Milwaukee 108; Brooklyn 109 lost to Portland 128; LA Lakers 106 lost to Sacramento 110; Boston 143 bt San Antonio 140 (OT); Cleveland 93 lost to Washington 122; Phoenix 121 bt Utah 100; Memphis 92 bt Orlando 75; Philadelphia 126 bt Atlanta 104.