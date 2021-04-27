NBA | Spurs outlast Wizards in wild game

Star turn: Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, centre, in action against Wizards.

Washington

27 April 2021 22:08 IST

Russell leads Minnesota to a win over Utah

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the host Washington Wizards 146-143 in overtime in a wild game on Monday.

The loss snapped Washington’s eight-game winning streak, its longest since December 2001. The game went back and forth over the last five minutes of regulation and went to overtime on a layup by Washington’s Bradley Beal with 15.8 seconds left that tied things at 133. DeRozan 18-foot turnaround fadeaway shot at the buzzer went in and out.

Chris Paul scored seven points in a 70-second span late in the fourth quarter on Monday night to ice a comeback win as Phoenix ended host New York’s nine-game winning streak.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-winning layup in the final seconds and finished with 27 points off the bench to lead Minnesota to its second win in three games against Utah.

The results: Detroit 100 bt Atlanta 86; Philadelphia 121 bt Oklahoma City 90; L.A. Lakers 114 bt Orlando 103; Toronto 112 bt Cleveland 96; San Antonio 146 bt Washington 143 (OT); Phoenix 118 bt New York 110; New Orleans 120 bt L.A. Clippers 103; Chicago 110 bt Miami 102; Minnesota 105 bt Utah 104; Denver 120 bt Memphis 96; Sacramento 113 bt Dallas 106.