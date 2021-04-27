Other Sports

NBA | Spurs outlast Wizards in wild game

Star turn: Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, centre, in action against Wizards.  

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the host Washington Wizards 146-143 in overtime in a wild game on Monday.

The loss snapped Washington’s eight-game winning streak, its longest since December 2001. The game went back and forth over the last five minutes of regulation and went to overtime on a layup by Washington’s Bradley Beal with 15.8 seconds left that tied things at 133. DeRozan 18-foot turnaround fadeaway shot at the buzzer went in and out.

Chris Paul scored seven points in a 70-second span late in the fourth quarter on Monday night to ice a comeback win as Phoenix ended host New York’s nine-game winning streak.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-winning layup in the final seconds and finished with 27 points off the bench to lead Minnesota to its second win in three games against Utah.

The results: Detroit 100 bt Atlanta 86; Philadelphia 121 bt Oklahoma City 90; L.A. Lakers 114 bt Orlando 103; Toronto 112 bt Cleveland 96; San Antonio 146 bt Washington 143 (OT); Phoenix 118 bt New York 110; New Orleans 120 bt L.A. Clippers 103; Chicago 110 bt Miami 102; Minnesota 105 bt Utah 104; Denver 120 bt Memphis 96; Sacramento 113 bt Dallas 106.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 10:09:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/nba-spurs-outlast-wizards-in-wild-game/article34424887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY