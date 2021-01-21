NBA | Sexton does the star turn for Cleveland

Cleveland

21 January 2021 22:13 IST

Atlanta erases a big deficit to get the better of Detroit in overtime

Collin Sexton hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and scored 15 of his career-high 42 points in the second overtime as the host Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets for a 147-135 victory on Wednesday night.

Sexton surpassed his previous career high of 41 by scoring 31 points after halftime. He shot 16 of 29 from the field overall after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury.

Big trio’s debut

Thanks largely to Sexton’s efforts, Cleveland overcame big nights in the debut of Brooklyn’s star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who each played the final 18-plus minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

Durant led the Nets with 38 points but missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in the first overtime. Irving added 37 points in his first game back from a two-week absence due to personal reasons, while Harden posted his second triple-double in three games as a Net with 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Capela sizzles

Clint Capela scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed a career-high 26 rebounds to help Atlanta erase a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat visiting Detroit in overtime.

Capela became the first Atlanta player with at least 25 points and 25 rebounds since Dikembe Mutombo in 1999. Detroit’s Jerami Grant had a career-high 32 points and posted his 13th straight game with at least 20 points.

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift host Philadelphia past rival Boston, which played without Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from COVID-19.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 27 points and 13 rebounds while Trey Burke added 22 points off the bench to lift Dallas over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Doncic’s 30th triple-double

Luka Doncic recorded his 30th career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Mavericks, which snapped a season-high, three-game losing streak.

Kendrick Nunn scored a season-best 28 points off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds and Miami defeated Toronto at the Raptors’ temporary home in Tampa.

Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer at the buzzer capped Orlando’s rally in a narrow win over Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Rookie James Wiseman used seven dunks as a foundation for a season-best 20 points and Stephen Curry added a game-high 26 as Golden State ran away from San Antonio in San Francisco.

Kawhi Leonard had 32 points, six steals and five assists as Los Angeles defeated visiting Sacramento for its fifth consecutive win.

Deandre Ayton posted a double-double while Devin Booker added 24 points as visiting Phoenix staved off a late rally from Houston.

The results: Houston 103 lost to Phoenix 109; Atlanta 123 bt Detroit 115 (OT); Toronto 102 lost to Miami 111; Golden State 121 bt San Antonio 99; LA Clippers 115 bt Sacramento 96; Minnesota 96 lost to Orlando 97; Cleveland 147 bt Brooklyn 135 (2OT); Indiana 112 lost to Dallas 124; Philadelphia 117 bt Boston 109.