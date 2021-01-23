NBA | Sexton digs Nets’ grave again

Los Angeles

23 January 2021 22:15 IST

Cavaliers post second straight win over visitors

Collin Sexton carried Cleveland Cavaliers to a second straight win over Brooklyn Nets on Friday, scoring 25 points and dishing out nine assists in a 125-113 win. Just two nights ago he had posted a career-high 42 points against the same Nets.

Sexton once again outplayed Nets big guns James Harden and Kyrie Irving, just as he did in the Cavs' thrilling 147-135 double overtime victory on Wednesday.

Irving returns

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his second game after a two-week absence, while James Harden scored 19 points and had 11 assists.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Philadelphia 76ers beat Boston Celtics 122-110.

Also, Luka Doncic finished just shy of a triple-double with 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to power Dallas Mavericks to a 122-117 victory over San Antonio Spurs.

Powell, Leonard shine

In Tampa, Norman Powell scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter and Toronto Raptors beat Miami Heat 101-81. In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Paul George added 29 as Los Angeles Clippers won its sixth straight game with a 120-106 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder.

The results: Phoenix Suns lost to Denver Nuggets 130-126 (OT); San Antonio Spurs lost to Dallas Mavericks 122-117; Cleveland Cavaliers bt Brooklyn Nets 125-113; Philadelphia 76ers bt Boston Celtics 122-110; Toronto Raptors bt Miami Heat 101-81; LA Clippers bt Oklahoma City Thunder 120-106; Sacramento Kings bt New York Knicks 103-94; Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Atlanta Hawks 116-98; Charlotte Hornets lost to Chicago Bulls 123-110; Detroit Pistons lost to Houston Rockets 103-102; Indiana Pacers bt Orlando Magic 120-118 (OT).