NBA: Rockets end 20-game skid

Houston

24 March 2021 03:43 IST

Converts 22-point deficit into victory in four minutes

Christian Wood scored 19 points and John Wall produced a triple-double as Houston Rockets snapped its franchise-record 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday. In another game, Clippers battled back from a 22-point deficit to halt Hawks’ winning streak at eight games.

The results: Spurs 97 lost to Hornets 100; Bucks 140 bt Pacers 113; Bulls 95 lost to Jazz 120; Rockets 117 bt Raptors 99; Grizzlies 132 bt Celtics 126; Clippers 119 bt Hawks 110.

