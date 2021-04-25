NBA | Randle steers New York Knicks to ninth straight win

Hemmed in: New York Knicks’ Julius Randle powers past Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Los Angeles

25 April 2021 22:10 IST

Mavericks come from behind to beat the Lakers

Julius Randle carried the offence, scoring 31 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the New York Knicks won its ninth NBA straight game by routing the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday.

The Knicks are in the midst of their longest winning streak in eight years, since they won 13 straight in the 2012-13 season.

RJ Barrett scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds and Derrick Rose chipped in with 19 points for the Knicks, who also won their seventh consecutive home game.

The Knicks improved to 34-27 on the season and are six and a half games behind the first place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference. The 12th place Raptors dropped to 25-35.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 27 apiece for Toronto, who saw a four-game winning streak halted.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic finished with 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-93.

The results: Denver 129 bt Houston 116, Miami 106 bt Chicago 101, Dallas 108 bt LA Lakers 93, Utah 96 lost to Minnesota 101, New Orleans 108 lost to San Antonio 110, Indiana 115 bt Detroit 109, Milwaukee 132 bt Philadelphia 94, New York 120 bt Toronto 103.