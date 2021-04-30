NBA | Porter sets new mark in Rockets’ win

Fourth and the youngest to score 50 points in a match before turning 21

Kevin Porter became the youngest NBA player to post a 50-point double-double with assists as last-placed Houston Rockets snapped a five-game losing skid with a 143-136 upset win over Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The 20-year-old finished with 50 points and 11 assists to join LeBron James, Brandon Jennings and Devin Booker as the only players to score 50 points in an NBA contest before turning 21.

“After I saw the third three go down, I knew it was going to be a special night,” Porter said. “It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive.”

Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo, who left the game after spraining his ankle in the opening quarter.

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points as first-placed Brooklyn Nets won its fourth straight game, a 130-113 win over Indiana Pacers.

The results: Oklahoma City 95 lost to New Orleans 109; Denver 121 bt Toronto 111; Houston 143 bt Milwaukee 136; Minnesota 126 bt Golden State 114;

Detroit 105 lost to Dallas 115; Indiana 113 lost to Brooklyn 130.