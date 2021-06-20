NBA Playoffs | Bucks make Eastern conference finals

NEW YORK

20 June 2021 22:54 IST

Antetokounmpo’s heroics overshadows Durant’s gallant effort

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks defeated Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in a thrilling game-seven overtime on Saturday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Khris Middleton tallied 23 points for the Bucks, who became the first road team to win a game in the series. Antetokounmpo hit the game-tying basket and Khris Middleton delivered the game-winner in overtime.

The best-of-seven series has featured almost everything, including epic scoring performances, aggressive fouls, rim-rattling dunks, series-ending injuries and of course Saturday’s winner-take-all game seven which turned into a see-saw affair with dozens of lead changes throughout.

The only thing missing was an overtime which Kevin Durant set the stage for in game seven when he drained a turnaround jump shot at the buzzer in regulation to level the score at 109 all in front of a crowd of 16,200 at Barclays Center arena.

Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo shot 15-of-24 and had five assists in 50 minutes of playing time in the head-to-head match-up with Durant.

“I want to be great,” Antetokounmpo said. “We had to give everything. We know we were going to be tired at the end of the game.”

Durant finished with 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists but missed two jumpers in the final minute of overtime that could have tied the score and possibly forced a second extra session.

“We got looks, we just didn’t knock them down,” said Durant.

“We were down 2-0 and then we took care of business and came back, and then a game seven and we were able to come here and play hard and get the win,” said Antetokounmpo.

“They are a great team. They have a great chance to win the championship,” said Durant of the Bucks.

The result: Milwaukee Bucks 115 bt Brooklyn Nets 111 (OT). Milwaukee wins series 4-3.