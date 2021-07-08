NBA | Paul shines as the Suns draw first blood

PHOENIX

08 July 2021 03:37 IST

Antetokounmpo’s return boosts Bucks

Chris Paul scored 32 points, Devin Booker 27, and Deandre Ayton 22 as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game One of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The Suns got contributions up and down the line-up, with six players scoring in double figures, and made 25 of their 26 free-throw attempts while the Bucks connected on just nine of 16.

“I kept trying to stay aggressive,” said Paul, 36, who is in his 16th NBA season and making his Finals debut.

Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing his first game since hyperextending his left knee in the previous series, did not appear to be suffering any lingering issues from the injury. However, the Suns’ defence stood tall to limit the two-time league MVP to 20 points in his 35 minutes of action.

Booker notched 16 points to help the Suns to a 57-49 lead at the half, and while an Antetokounmpo layup shaved the Suns’ lead to seven in the second half, the Bucks did not threaten again.

The result: Phoenix Suns 118 (Paul 32, Booker 27, Ayton 22) bt Milwaukee Bucks 105 (Middleton 29, Antetokounmpo 20). Suns lead the Finals 1-0.