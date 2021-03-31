NBA | Orlando turns on the magic

Rising to the occasion: Jae Crowder’s four-point play with few seconds remaining helped Phoenix Suns keep Atlanta Hawks at bay.

Stages remarkable rally to stun the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers led visiting Orlando by as many as 16 points and was up by seven with 2:39 to play, but an inspired Magic rallied for a 103-96 win on Tuesday.

The Magic, which traded away three of their top players last week, never led in the game until Wendell Carter Jr.’s tip-in with 1:10 to play.

The put-back was part of an 11-0 run that gave Orlando a 97-93 lead with 53.7 seconds left. Chuma Okeke paced the Magic with 18 points. Terrence Ross, back from a seven-game absence caused by a knee injury, finished with 15 points in 26 minutes. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points to lead the Clippers.

Jamal Murray scored 30 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 12 rebounds, as host Denver beat Philadelphia 104-95.

Crowder delights

Jae Crowder’s four-point play with 23.4 seconds remaining helped Phoenix repel visiting Atlanta’s second-half comeback bid and win 117-110.

Crowder scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to prevent the Suns from blowing a 16-point advantage.

The Suns have won three straight and six of their past seven games, while the Hawks have lost two straight and four of their past five.

Charlotte began a stretch of six straight road games by defeating Washington by a 114-104 margin.

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had another triple-double: 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds.

The results: Charlotte 114 bt Washington 104; Denver 104 bt Philadelphia 95; Orlando 103 bt LA Clippers 96; Phoenix 117 bt Atlanta 110.