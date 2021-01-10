NBA | Nuggets beat short-handed Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers, badly depleted by COVID-19 protocols and injuries, was routed 115-103 by the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
The short-handed Sixers were down to just seven healthy players, pushing coach Doc Rivers to activate Mike Scott, who had a left knee injury, just so they could meet the league requirement of having a minimum of eight players. Scott sat on the team bench but didn’t play.
The Sixers were missing a number of starters, including Seth Curry, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
Because of contact tracing, health protocols and injuries several other stars were also missing including Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
Elsewhere, LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Charlotte Hornets beat Atlanta Hawks 113-105.
The 19-year-old Ball is 177 days younger than Markelle Fultz when he set the triple double record.
Tim Hardaway also scored 36 points and Trey Burke added a season-high 29 to lead Dallas Mavericks to a 112-98 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic.
The results: Denver bt Philadelphia 115-103; Charlotte bt Atlanta 113-105; Dallas bt Orlando 112-98; Phoenix bt Indiana 125-117; Miami bt Washington 128-124; Milwaukee bt Cleveland 100-90; San Antonio bt Minnesota 125-122; Portland bt Sacramento 125-99.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath