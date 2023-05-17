ADVERTISEMENT

NBA | Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past LeBron’s Lakers 132-126 in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

May 17, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - DENVER

Nikola Jokic's powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals

AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) pulls down a rebound as Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (6) look on during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, on May 16, 2023, in Denver | Photo Credit: AP

Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of these playoffs with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, powering the Denver Nuggets to a 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Behind Jokic's sizzling start and strong finish, and Jamal Murray's 31 points, Denver beat the Lakers in the opener of a playoff series for the first time ever.

After a slow start, Anthony Davis had 40 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 26 points, 12 boards and nine assists. Austin Reaves chipped in 23 points and fueled L.A.'s desperate fourth-quarter run that nearly erased Denver's 14-point cushion after three.

The Nuggets led by as many as 21 but the Lakers pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, once on Reaves' 3-pointer at 124-121 and again on James' pair of free throws that made it 129-126 with 1:12 remaining.

After Jokic sank two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Denver a 131-126 lead, Murray poked the ball from James as he was about to take it to the hoop and Jokic gathered the loose ball before being fouled with 10.9 seconds left. He sank one of two and James misfired from 3 as the seconds ticked off.

Game 2 is Thursday night at Ball Arena, where the top-seeded Nuggets are 7-0 in the playoffs and 41-7 overall, the best home record in the league this season.

In the Eastern Conference Finals series, Boston Celtics will host Miami Heat in Game 1 on May 18.

