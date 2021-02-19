NBA | Nets pound depleted Lakers

Raptors inflict fifth straight defeat on Bucks

James Harden scored 23 points as Brooklyn Nets blew away a depleted Los Angeles Lakers in a one-sided showdown between the Eastern and Western Conference heavyweights on Thursday.

Harden shouldered the offensive burden as the Nets extended their winning streak to five games with a 109-98 victory. Harden added 11 assists and five rebounds while power forward Joe Harris added 21 points after making six of seven three-point attempts.

The Lakers scoring was led by LeBron James with 32 points. James' scoring display saw him tick off another statistical milestone, with the 36-year-old passing 35,000 career points.

Milwaukee Bucks slid to a fifth straight defeat with a 110-96 home loss to Toronto Raptors. Norman Powell had 29 points for the Raptors.

The results: Milwaukee Bucks 96 lost to Toronto Raptors 110; LA Lakers 98 lost to Brooklyn Nets 109; Sacramento Kings 110 lost to Miami Heat 118.