NBA | Nets book a playoff berth

Key player: Kevin Durant played his part in the Nets’ win on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES

29 April 2021 05:06 IST

Prevails over the Raptors to top Eastern Conference

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to punch its playoff ticket on Tuesday with a 116-103 win over Toronto Raptors. The Nets overturned a six-point deficit with just under 10 minutes remaining in the final quarter to pull away for a win which leaves it on top of the conference with 42 wins and 20 defeats.

Durant finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Irving ended with nine points on a night when seven Brooklyn players posted double-digit points totals.

In Charlotte, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks solidified its hold on third place in the Eastern Conference with a 114-104 win over the Hornets.

The results:

Detroit 100 bt Atlanta 86; Philadelphia 121 bt Oklahoma City 90; L.A. Lakers 114 bt Orlando 103; Toronto 112 bt Cleveland 96; San Antonio 146 bt Washington 143 (OT); Phoenix 118 bt New York 110; New Orleans 120 bt L.A. Clippers 103; Chicago 110 bt Miami 102; Minnesota 105 bt Utah 104; Denver 120 bt Memphis 96; Sacramento 113 bt Dallas 106; Portland 133 bt Indiana 112; Milwaukee 114 bt Charlotte 104; Oklahoma City 119 bt Boston 115; Brooklyn 116 bt Toronto 103; Minnesota 114 bt Houston 107; Dallas 133 bt Golden State 103.