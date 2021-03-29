NBA | Mitchell stars in Jazz’s win over Grizzlies

Clippers overcome 76ers for a fifth straight victory

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and handed out seven assists as the Jazz posted a 126-110 victory over Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to add 28 points and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, who pushed the lead to as many as 30 in the third quarter.

Clippers down Sixers

Los Angeles Clippers, chasing Utah and Phoenix Suns in the West, won a fifth straight game, 122-112 over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, Paul George added 24 and Terrence Mann chipped in 23 off the bench.

In New Orleans, Zion Williamson scored 38 points and the Pelicans rallied to beat Dallas Mavericks 112-103.

The Mavericks, missing ailing forward Luka Doncic and center Kristaps Porzingis who rested on the second night of a back-to-back, led 95-94 with less than four minutes remaining.

But the Pelicans roared home on an 18-8 scoring run that included 10 points from Williamson.

Two days after being traded by Orlando, center Nikola Vucevic made his Chicago debut in the Bulls’ 120-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Vucevic scored 21 points with nine rebounds and four assists, struggling defensively against Jakob Poeltl who led the Spurs with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

New York’s Alec Burks and RJ Barrett scored 21 points to lead the Knicks to a 102-96 victory over Milwaukee Bucks.

Triple-double

Elsewhere, Washington Wizards, fuelled by a triple-double from Russell Westbrook, beat Detroit Pistons 106-92.

Westbrook scored 19 points with 19 rebounds and 10 assists, his 15th triple-double of the season matching the franchise record established by Darrell Walker.

The results: New Orleans Pelicans 112 bt Dallas Mavericks 103; Oklahoma City Thunder 94 lost to Boston Celtics 111.

Washington Wizards 106 bt Detroit Pistons 92; San Antonio Spurs 120 bt Chicago Bulls 104.

LA Clippers 122 bt Philadelphia 76ers 112; Sacramento Kings 100 bt Cleveland Cavaliers 98; Utah Jazz 126 bt Memphis Grizzlies 110.

Milwaukee Bucks 96 lost to New York Knicks 102; Minnesota Timberwolves 107 lost to Houston Rockets 129.