NBA | Middleton on a roll as Bucks go ahead

28 June 2021 21:59 IST

Antetokounmpo sparks rally as Hawks wilt in final quarter

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 71 points as Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in game three of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in a blistering fourth-quarter performance and Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Bucks grabbed a 2-1 series lead.

Middleton also had 11 rebounds.

The Bucks were down by 15 points in the first quarter, went ahead in the third, and finished with a 25-7 scoring surge.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points.

and Italian Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 18 points in the loss. John Collins (13) and Kevin Huerter (11) also scored in double digits.

The Hawks offense started to wilt after Young appeared to re-injure his right ankle when he stepped on an official’s foot and headed to the dressing room late in the third. He returned with about three minutes gone in the final quarter.

The result: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee Bucks 113 bt Atlanta Hawks 102 (Bucks lead series 2-1).