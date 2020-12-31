NBA | LeBron James celebrates birthday with milestone

Gets double-digit points for the 1,000th straight game

Los Angeles superstar LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday with another NBA milestone, scoring double-digit points for the 1,000th straight game in the Lakers' 121-107 victory over Antonio Spurs.

James finished with 26 points to extend his already record streak of double-digit games in the regular season. He sealed the milestone midway through the second quarter with a turnaround jump hook that gave the Lakers a 46-37 lead.

Getting better

"I just try to live in the moment and just try to continue to get better with my game, try to get better with my teammates and try to just maximise when I'm on the floor," said James, who is in his 18th NBA campaign after leading the Lakers to the 2020 title.

James' double-digit scoring streak began on January 6, 2007, when he was playing for Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shortly after James reached the milestone, Popovich was ejected from the contest for arguing with officials. Assistant Becky Hammon took over on the Spurs bench, becoming the first woman to direct a team in an NBA game.

Heat hits back

In early action, Miami Heat rebounded from an embarrassing 47-point loss to Milwaukee with a 119-108 victory over the Bucks in the return match. Goran Dragic came off the bench to lead Miami with 26 points.

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant added 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Nets dealt Atlanta Hawks its first defeat of the season, 145-141.

The results:

Dallas Mavericks 99 lost to Charlotte Hornets 118; San Antonio Spurs 107 lost to LA Lakers 121; Boston Celtics 126 bt Memphis Grizzlies 107; Brooklyn Nets 145 bt Atlanta Hawks 141; Miami Heat 119 bt Milwaukee Bucks 108; LA Clippers 128 bt Portland Trail Blazers 105.