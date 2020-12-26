NBA | Lakers make merry at Mavericks’ expense

Slew of records mark matches on Christmas slate

Anthony Davis scored 28 points while LeBron James added 22 as defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers routed Dallas Mavericks 138-115 in Friday’s feature game of a record-setting Christmas slate.

James had a game-high 10 assists and seven rebounds in 31 minutes, while Davis contributed eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and reserve Montrezl Harrell had 22 points for the Lakers, who played on the holiday for a 22nd consecutive year.

James rose to second on the NBA’s all-time Christmas points list with 383, passing Oscar Robertson by six to pull within 12 of matching the late Kobe Bryant’s career record.

It was the 10th Christmas victory in 15 holiday appearances by James, who equalled former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade for the most career Christmas NBA wins.

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Miami’s Duncan Robinson each matched an NBA Christmas record with seven 3-pointers, the Heat stretching its holiday win streak to eight games.

Irving scored 37 points, hitting 7-of-10 3-point attempts in his return to Boston, as the Nets ripped his former Celtics teammates 123-95. Robinson finished with 23 points, hitting 7-of-13 from beyond the arc, in leading 2020 NBA runner-up Heat over visiting New Orleans Pelicans 111-98.

Also rolling to a holiday triumph was Milwaukee Bucks, who had a game-high 31 points from Khris Middleton to beat Golden State Warriors 138-99 — the second-most lopsided blowout in NBA Christmas history.

The results: Los Angeles Lakers bt Dallas Mavericks 138-115; Boston Celtics lost to Brooklyn Nets 123-95.

Miami Heat bt New Orleans Pelicans 111-98; Milwaukee Bucks bt Golden State Warriors 138-99.

Denver Nuggets lost to Los Angeles Clippers 121-108.