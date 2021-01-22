NBA | Lakers improve to 8-0 on the road

LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as Los Angeles Lakers won its eighth straight road game with a 113-106 victory over Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
James made a key three-pointer and capped his night with an emphatic double-clutch slam dunk as the Lakers improved to an NBA best 12-4 in the season.
The Lakers bottled up reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds but had a career high nine turnovers.
Elsewhere, R.J. Barrett recorded a career best with 28 points, and New York Knicks used a 40-point first quarter to build a lead it relinquished only momentarily in a 119-104 victory over Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry had a game-high 30 points for the Warriors, who were coming off back-to-back wins over Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
The Warriors lost Draymond Green to a disputed technical ejection in the second quarter, when he appeared to be yelling at his own teammate James Wiseman — but the officials saw it differently.
The results:
Jazz bt Pelicans 129-118; Warriors lost to Knicks 119-104; Bucks lost to Lakers 113-106.
