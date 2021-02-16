NBA | Jordan Clarkson jazzes it up for Utah

Jordan Clarkson helped the Utah Jazz overcome big nights by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris while leading the NBA’s hottest team to a 134-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at home here on Monday night.
Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 40 points, two shy of his career-high and the most with the Jazz, to lift Utah to its eighth straight win and the 19th victory in 20 games in a match up of the teams with the best records in the West and East.
Playing without Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness, the Sixers managed to make a competitive contest thanks to Simmons’ 42 points and 36 from Harris.
Kyrie Irving established season-bests of 40 points and nine 3-pointers as Brooklyn set a franchise record with 27 treys en route to a victory over host Sacramento. James Harden made six 3-pointers while recording 29 points.
Stephen Curry had 36 points in 30 minutes and Draymond Green tied his career-high with 16 assists, lifting Golden State to a victory over Cleveland in San Francisco.
It was Curry’s 10th straight game with at least 27 points on 50% or better shooting as he became the first guard since Michael Jordan (1995-96) with at least 25 points and 50% shooting in 10 straight games.
Julius Randle delivered a stellar performance with a season-high 44 points, nine rebounds and five assists as host New York recorded a victory over slumping Atlanta.
Zach LaVine continued to be prolific and clutch as he scored a game-high 30 points to lead Chicago to an overtime victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.
The results: Chicago bt Indiana 120-112 (OT); Washington bt Houston 131-119; New York bt Atlanta 123-112; Utah bt Philadelphia 134-123; Golden State bt Cleveland 129-98; Clippers bt Miami 125-118; Brooklyn bt Sacramento 136-125.