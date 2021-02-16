NBA | Jordan Clarkson jazzes it up for Utah

Irving and Steph Curry turn it on for Brooklyn and Golden State

Jordan Clarkson helped the Utah Jazz overcome big nights by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris while leading the NBA’s hottest team to a 134-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at home here on Monday night.

Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 40 points, two shy of his career-high and the most with the Jazz, to lift Utah to its eighth straight win and the 19th victory in 20 games in a match up of the teams with the best records in the West and East.

Playing without Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness, the Sixers managed to make a competitive contest thanks to Simmons’ 42 points and 36 from Harris.

Kyrie Irving established season-bests of 40 points and nine 3-pointers as Brooklyn set a franchise record with 27 treys en route to a victory over host Sacramento. James Harden made six 3-pointers while recording 29 points.

Stephen Curry had 36 points in 30 minutes and Draymond Green tied his career-high with 16 assists, lifting Golden State to a victory over Cleveland in San Francisco.

It was Curry’s 10th straight game with at least 27 points on 50% or better shooting as he became the first guard since Michael Jordan (1995-96) with at least 25 points and 50% shooting in 10 straight games.

Julius Randle delivered a stellar performance with a season-high 44 points, nine rebounds and five assists as host New York recorded a victory over slumping Atlanta.

Zach LaVine continued to be prolific and clutch as he scored a game-high 30 points to lead Chicago to an overtime victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

The results: Chicago bt Indiana 120-112 (OT); Washington bt Houston 131-119; New York bt Atlanta 123-112; Utah bt Philadelphia 134-123; Golden State bt Cleveland 129-98; Clippers bt Miami 125-118; Brooklyn bt Sacramento 136-125.